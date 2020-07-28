Dr. Alison Nugent and Justin Cruz dissect hurricane systems

Resources for Severe Weather
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – University of Hawaii at Manoa Assistant Professor of Atmostpheric Sciences, Dr. Alison Nugent, dissects hurricane systems with KHON2’s Justin Cruz.

Latest stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories