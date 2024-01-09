HONOLULU (KHON2) — The strong cold front that brought heavy rain and high winds to Kauai and Oahu is impacting Maui and Hawaii Counties on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The biggest threat with this cold front is still flooding. We have already had flooding on Maui and more rain is on the way. Saturated grounds combined with high winds can certainly knock down trees and/or powerlines.

In Maui County it looks as if Maui will see the most rain, especially in leeward areas and the southern slopes. The burn-scarred areas of Lahaina could exacerbate the chance for flooding with potentially quick runoff after the heavy rains.

Leeward parts, along with the southern slopes on the Big Island will see the biggest impacts from the heavy rain. Flooding is certainly a possibility as this cold front continues to slowly move down the island chain.

The atmosphere is unstable enough to kick off thunderstorms, especially this afternoon after the sun heats the atmosphere. The best chance for severe weather is in the afternoon. These thunderstorms can be very dangerous with lightning, high winds and heavy rain and or flooding.

It is important that residents in Maui and Hawaii Counties monitor the weather through today and be ready to take action. If you live in a flood-prone area in these counties or near streams or rivers, you should already have a plan if flooding occurs in your area.

Yesterday we had a Doppler-indicated tornado on Molokai. We received several questions about this tornado warning. The four Doppler radars across the state have the ability to see rotation and high wind velocities and automatically notify the Honolulu Forecast Office meteorologists of a possible tornado.

They can then quickly analyze the notification, judge its validity, then issue a tornado warning in the area if they feel it is necessary. Because this feature of Doppler radar is fairly accurate, tornado warnings can be issued based solely on the Doppler radar data.

It is not necessary to have it verified by a human in the area. If they feel it is necessary, The National Weather Service (NWS) may send a meteorologist to the area a few days after the tornado warning was issued to verify if there was actually a tornado. They look for damage in the area, swirl patterns in the vegetation, human witnesses, and other details to decide if there was a tornado.

They can combine that information with saved data from the radar, data gathered from weather sensors in the area, satellite images, and other information to classify the strength of the tornado. Tornadoes are rare in Hawaii and when they occur, they are usually weak with EF-0 or EF-1 classification. The strongest tornado is an EF-5 tornado.

Below is a list of the weather watches, warnings, and advisories issued from the Honolulu NWS office this morning. For details on these weather alerts, you can click here.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for southern portions of Maui.

HIGH WIND WARNING for the Big Island summits.

WIND ADVISORY for leeward portions of Hawaii County.

FLOOD WATCH for Maui and Hawaii Counties.

FLOOD ADVISORY for southern slopes of Hawaii County.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY for north and west facing shores from Niihau to Molokai and north facing shores of Maui.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY for all Hawaii waters except the Big Island southern waters.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Big Island summits.

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING for some waters of the Big Island for possible water spouts.