Remembering the sakadas

On December 20th, 1906, 15 Filipino plantation workers — called sakadas — arrived in Honolulu. Their arrival marked the beginning of a rapid increase in Hawaii’s Filipino population.

Contrary to popular misconception, the sakadas were not the first Filipinos in Hawaii. The first statistical record of Filipinos in the islands dates back to the 1853 census, which showed five people from the Philippines living in Hawaii. Little is known about who they were, or how and why they went to Hawaii.

The sakadas, however, were part of a concerted effort to attract more laborers from the Philippines to work in Hawaii. The “First Fifteen,” as they were called, were all men from the Ilocos Sur province, aged between 14 and 56. Four were married, but their wives remained in the Philippines; the rest were single. They worked on Olaʻa Plantation on Hawaii Island. They were used to encourage other Filipinos to come to Hawaii for work.

In February of 1907, another 30 Filipinos — including two women and two children — arrived and were also sent to Olaʻa Plantation. More recruits arrived throughout 1907, but few of them had any agricultural experience, and most left for city work in Honolulu as soon as their contracts expired. Plantations stopped recruiting Filipinos altogether in 1908, considering their efforts a failure.

But things started to change in 1909. Most plantation workers were Japanese at the time, but the Japanese government stopped issuing work visas to its citizens. The Japanese plantation workers already in Hawaii went on strike, creating a massive labor shortage across the islands. With the federally-enacted Chinese Exclusion Act in effect, plantations revamped their focus on the Philippines. Plantations began looking for sakadas in other provinces, and offered bonuses for men who immigrated with their families.

The typical contract was for three years. It paid workers $20 per month for 10-12 hour days for 26 days every month. Only Sundays and legal holidays were off. The plantations supplied free housing, fuel, heat and medical coverage to the workers and their families. This led to a dramatic increase in Filipino immigration to Hawaii.

Hawaii’s Filipino population continued to increase throughout the decades. Despite worker strikes and emigration to the continental west coast, an estimated 120,000 Filipino workers arrived in Hawaii between 1906 and 1934. There were 2361 Filipinos in Hawaii in 1910; 63,052 in 1930; 168,682 in 1990; and 342,095 in 2010. Filipinos and part-Filipinos now compose the largest ethnic group in Hawaii.

In 2015, Governor David Ige signed House Bill 604, officially recognizing December 20th as “Sakada Day.”

Here is a list of the First Fifteen sakadas who arrived in Hawaii on this day in 1906, with their age at the time of their arrival in parentheses:

Simplicio Gironella (56) and his four sons Mariano Gironella (23), Vincente Gironella (19), Francisco Gironella (18), and Antonio Gironella (14).

Mauricio Cortez (21) and his brother Celestino Cortez (19).

Prudencio Sagun (28) and his brother Cecilio Sagun (27).

Filomeno Rebollido (30), Marciano Bello (28), Emiliano Dasulla (26), Apolonio Ramos (26), Martin de Jesus (22), and Julian Galmen (20).