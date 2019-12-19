Remembering Ian MacMillan, humble titan of Hawaii literature

On December 18th, 2008, prolific Hawaii-based author and longtime University of Hawaii professor Ian MacMillan died of pancreatic cancer, just 20 days after his wife died of cancer. He was 67 years old.

Born in New Jersey, MacMillan moved to the islands to teach at UH Manoa in 1966 after finishing a Masters of Fine Arts degree at the prestigious University of Iowa Writers Workshop. Settling in Kailua, he soon became fascinated with spearfishing and canoe paddling.

His first book, the short story collection Light and Power, was published in 1980, and he continued to publish stories and novels until after his death, accumulating numerous awards along the way. He won the Hawaii Award for Literature in 1992; had a short story anthologized in the 1997 edition of the O. Henry Awards; a PEN-USA Award for fiction in 2000; the Elliot Cades Award for Literature in 2007; the Associated Writing Programs Award; and a Pushcart Prize.

He was also recognized for his work in the classroom, winning the Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2005 and Distinguished Graduate Mentoring Award in 2006. Indeed, former students recall his humility and willingness to help and advise them in any and all circumstances. The renowned writer Kurt Vonnegut was also a vocal fan of MacMillan, calling him “the Stephen Crane of World War II.” MacMillan authored 14 books and published stories in countless literary and commercial magazines throughout his career.

Although MacMillan’s first book set in Hawaii — Exiles from Time: Stories of Hawaii — came out in 1998 after 22 years of living in the islands, he had already made a lasting impression on Hawaii’s literary landscape by founding The Hawaii Review in 1973, Hawaii’s first literary journal. The Hawaii Review is still in publication today.

MacMillan was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in January 2008 and went to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore to fight it. Throughout treatment, he continued to write. His last two novels, The Bone Hook and In the Time Before Light were published posthumously.