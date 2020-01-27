Remembering Hawaii’s first celebrity chef

On January 27th, 1952, award-winning chef Sam Choy was born in Laie. He is 68 years-old today.

Choy’s love of cooking came early. His parents would put on extravagant luaus for hundreds of people growing up, and the labor of food prep became an unbridled passion. After graduating from Kahuku High School, he studied culinary arts at Kapiolani Community College. He then sharpened his skills in hotels in Waikiki, with a stop at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

In 1981, he opened his first restaurant on Hawaii Island. Since then he’s had restaurants across Hawaii, California and Washington, as well as in Japan and Guam. Called the “Godfather of Poke,” he founded the Poke Festival and Recipe Contest in 1991, and has authored over a dozen cookbooks. He’s been nominated for the James Beard award four times, winning once for his restaurant in Kona, a “beloved regional restaurant that reflects the character of its community.”

Choy has also appeared in several food and cooking shows, including Iron Chef America. And of course, he is the host of Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen here on KHON2.

He lives in Kona with his wife Carol. They have two sons: Sam Jr. and Christopher.