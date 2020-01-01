Remembering Ed Corney, legend of bodybuilding’s golden era

On January 1st, 2019, legend of bodybuilding’s golden era Ed Corney passed away.

Corney was born in Honolulu in 1933 and graduated from Saint Louis High School in 1952. After a short time in the US Coast Guard, he moved to California to pursue professional bodybuilding. A longtime training partner of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Corney was on the cover of the book Pumping Iron, which later became a movie that featured Corney and launched Schwarzenegger into stardom.

Corney and Schwarzenegger

One of the most famous scenes of the movie featured Corney and Schwarzenegger doing squats together. After Corney finished his set — during which Schwarzenegger tells him “Come on, let’s get serious! Two more, I want to see two more no matter what!” — he places the bar on the squat rack and collapses. It was a visceral glimpse into the physical rigors of bodybuilding.



Ed Corney was a jewel of a guy. He was one of the greatest posers bodybuilding has ever seen, and he was a fantastic training partner. He inspired me and I’ll miss him dearly. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 2, 2019

Corney is known as one of the best posers in the history of bodybuilding. He won the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Mr. Universe twice (1971, 1972), Mr. America once (1972), and Masters Olympia twice (1989, 1990) for the 60 and over division. He was inducted into the IFBB Hall of Fame in 2004.

Corney suffered a brain aneurysm on Christmas Day 2018, and died one week later.



