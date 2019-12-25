Celebrating Andy Bumatai, Hawaii’s first stand-up comic

On December 24th, 1953, comedian and pidgin advocate Andy Bumatai was born. He is 66 years old.

Bumatai was born in Germany, spent much of his childhood in San Francisco, and didn’t come to Hawaii until he was 13, but he’s always been a local boy. After living in Kalihi for a year, Bumatai’s family moved to Waianae. He attended Waianae elementary, middle and high school, earning a name for himself as the class clown. He dropped out of high school in the 11th grade and started working odd jobs, from a dishwasher to a surfboard polisher. He became a successful salesman, and by his early 20s he saw that there were virtually no stand-up comics playing shows in local restaurants and clubs. He decided to fill that void, becoming one of Hawaii’s first stand-up comedians.

Bumatai performed on any stage he could find, but he struggled early on; most venues were only interested in musical entertainment. He worked through dozens of rejections in the late 70s to land his first consistent gig at the Noodle Shop in the Waikiki Sand Villa Hotel. He performed three nights a week for $30 a night, opening for another up-and-coming local comedian, Frank de Lima, who had started performing there a year earlier.

Bumatai’s first big break happened when he replaced Rap Reiplinger in the comedy trio Booga Booga. His solo performances at the club Kojack’s earned him a growing buzz, leading to a three minute performance on local TV. He parlayed his biting wit and eminently likable personality into his debut comedy album, “Hawaii’s First Stand-up Comic,” which won the Na Hoku Hanohano award for “Most Promising Artist.” In early 1979, he wrote and performed an hourlong TV special called “Andy Bumatai’s High School Daze,” a comedy classic that broke the record for the highest rated locally produced show in Hawaii TV history and made him a bonafide star in the islands. He continued to perform in Hawaii and on the mainland on increasingly bigger stages.

In the 1980s, Bumatai’s stardom continued to grow. His second TV special, “All in the Ohana” earned him acclaim for his diverse acting. While his comedy took off — he performed in three national comedy programs for Whoopie Goldberg (1993), Rosie O’Donell (1994) and Pat Morita (1995) — he also started getting acting gigs on national TV shows such as “Raven” and “Marker.”

Bumatai often performed his sets in pidgin, so not surprisingly he became an outspoken advocate of its usage, especially after it was officially recognized as a language. He started a YouTube series in 2016 called “Daily Pidgin.” A number of his videos went viral, earning him to a new generation of fans.

Sadly, in April 2016, Bumatai announced that he would no longer be able to post Daily Pidgin videos, as he had been diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s at the base of my tongue. How ironic is that? It’s like the gods telling me to shut up,” he said in his announcement. He had to take a break to beef with cancer, calling his braddahs Kimo Therapy and Ray Diation to back him up. “Those buggahs can scrap,” he said.

Bumatai is doing well today. He continues to perform — he did a west coast tour last year — as well as upload new episodes of his YouTube series “Toolin’ Around,” dedicated to his passion for motorcycles.

“Thanks to cancer I’m finally the weight I’ve been putting on my driver’s license all these years, and it makes you appreciate what’s really important in life,” he told KHON2 last year. “You appreciate things more, so thank you cancer for that.”