HONOLULU (KHON2) — Women are a huge part of everyone’s life. Regardless of who you are at least 50% of the people you know are women or encounter are women.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that examines the number of women who have children in the Unted States.

They found that the median age for a woman’s first child is approximately 24-years-old. Nearly 30% of teenage girls experience their first birth before the age of 20. They also found that 84% of women between the ages of 40 and 49 had had at least one child.

Nearly 58% of women embark on careers in the professional arena our workforce. This is compared to 70% of men, according to the Department of Labor Statistics. However, this is a 2% drop from 1999 when 60% of women were in these professional careers.

Women are also working longer hours. In our modern times, there are 84% of employed, prime-age women working full time. So, approximately 26% of women are in blue collar jobs.

While being a mother who stays at home to raise her children is not included in these stats, these women work 24/7. They do not get time off for holiday or illness.

You are probably wondering right about now why you are being given this information.

Well, it’s because KHON has embarked on its annual Remarkable Women campaign. You can click here to nominate that woman in your life that has made all the difference.

You have until Thursday, Nov. 30 to make your nomination. Show the community the women who continue to gird our communities and who create a drive of inspiration that engulfs everyone in their wake.