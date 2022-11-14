Remarkable Women 2023

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
80°
Waipahu
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
2022 Hawaii Elections
2022 Hawaii Elections Race Results
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Hawaii Travel
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Driver whose car hit center divider has died from …
What is a class action lawsuit and why should I join?
Video
Bonnie Raitt to perform in Honolulu, on Maui in March
Matsumoto chosen to be Hawai’i House Minority Leader
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
‘Bows Football Final — Utah State reaction
Top Stories
Hawaii men’s basketball handles Eastern Washington …
Chaminade women’s volleyball seeded eighth in NCAA …
NFL Hawaii Tracker: Tagovailoa, Dolphins rolling …
HHSAA football tournament continues with Division …
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Food 2Go — Quiora
Video
Top Stories
Punahou runners to support homeless in Homeward Bound …
Video
Top Stories
Climate change may increase rainbows
Video
Sam Choy’s Ulu Cookbook
Video
Buy local at the Made in Hawaii Festival
Video
Making Hawaii green with tree giveaway
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly …
Video
Top Stories
Island Slipper’s Weekend Sale Starts Nov. 11th
Video
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special …
Video
Award Winning family owned business brings Hawaiian …
Video
Locally Sourced Coffee Blends with the Coffee Store
Video
Local
Remarkable Women 2023
Aloha Authentic
Honolulu Pride Rooted in Pride
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Hawaii United Okinawa Association
Laulima
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Prince Lot Hula Festival
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Sign up for morning news
Meet the Team
Advertise with KHON2
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Remarkable Women 2023
Trending Stories
3 Hawai’i medical centers win national recognition
Boy, 9, found locked, ‘living’ in kennel: warrants
50+ white elephant gifts for under $20 for your office …
3 crimes occur in Kalihi, just hours apart
Matsumoto chosen to be Hawai’i House Minority Leader