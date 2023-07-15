HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time in four years, the public got to attend the annual Prince Lot Hula Festival in person on Saturday.

The event took place at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds in Honolulu where 12 halau from Ohau, Maui and Big Island performed under a non-competitive hula celebration.

This is the 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival hosted by the Moanalua Gardens Foundation in honor of King Lot Kapuāiwa, Kamehameha V. Under his reign, hula was kept alive despite prohibitions against the practice of it in the mid-nineteenth Century.

It’s been going on for 46 years and each year it gets better and better and we’re very proud of bringing this non competitive — the largest noncompetitive hula celebration to everyone in Hawaii. Pauline Worsham, Moanalua Gardens Foundation Managing Director



Those who came out got to enjoy hula performances and shop at a craft fair.

“The halau and the kumu love to participate because they can bring all their dancers from the three-year-olds to the 73 years old,” said Worsham. “And its different from a competition because in a competition you can only bring your best dancers but here you can bring everybodY.”

If you missed the event on Saturday, KHON2 will air a two-hour special on the festival later this fall.