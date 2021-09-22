Prince Lot Hula Festival going virtual for all to enjoy

Prince Lot Hula Festival
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Prince Lot Hula Festival will once again be going virtual, allowing audiences across the globe to enjoy hula during this celebration of Prince Lot Kapuāiwa, who reigned as Kamehameha V from 1863 to 1872.

Nine hālau hula will present a mix of kahiko and ‘auana separately, in compliance with local COVID-19 guidelines. The hālau will be filmed at various locations at the Queen Emma Summer Palace.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We are truly honored and excited to have two of our community’s most respected institutions join together to help continue MGF’s 44-year tradition of bringing the best of non-competitive hula to the people of Hawai’i and the world,” said Alika Jamile, Executive Director of Moanalua Gardens Foundation.

E Huli Alo I Ka Ulu Lā. Ua Ao Ē, With the rising of the sun, a new day dawns, the 44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival premieres on KHON2 and via live stream on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. The program will be rebroadcast on KHON2 and sister stations KHII and CW. It can also be viewed, along with other exclusive videos, later on Moanalua Gardens Foundation’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories