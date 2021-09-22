Prince Lot Hula Festival going virtual for all to enjoy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Prince Lot Hula Festival will once again be going virtual, allowing audiences across the globe to enjoy hula during this celebration of Prince Lot Kapuāiwa, who reigned as Kamehameha V from 1863 to 1872.

Nine hālau hula will present a mix of kahiko and ‘auana separately, in compliance with local COVID-19 guidelines. The hālau will be filmed at various locations at the Queen Emma Summer Palace.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We are truly honored and excited to have two of our community’s most respected institutions join together to help continue MGF’s 44-year tradition of bringing the best of non-competitive hula to the people of Hawai’i and the world,” said Alika Jamile, Executive Director of Moanalua Gardens Foundation.

E Huli Alo I Ka Ulu Lā. Ua Ao Ē, With the rising of the sun, a new day dawns, the 44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival premieres on KHON2 and via live stream on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. The program will be rebroadcast on KHON2 and sister stations KHII and CW. It can also be viewed, along with other exclusive videos, later on Moanalua Gardens Foundation’s YouTube channel.