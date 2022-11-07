The 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival debuted last night, but there will be plenty of opportunities to catch it again! The rebroadcasts of the festival will be on Sunday, November 6, 13, 20 and 27. Pauline Worsham, Managing Director of Moanalua Gardens, joined us to talk about the show and Moanalua Gardens Foundation’s Mālama Kamamanui Program, which works to educate youth to protect and preserve Kamananui Valley and our āina.

Pauline shared, “In addition to the Prince Lot Hula Festival, many people don’t know that Moanalua Gardens Foundation also runs a free Mālama Kamanaui Education and Stewardship Program. Moanalua Gardens Foundation was founded 52 years ago to protect and preserve Kamananui (Moanalua) Valley and was a pioneer in environmental education. Over the years we’ve conducted education and stewardship programs in the valley to teach our youth the importance of protecting and preserving our ‘āina and to instill in them a desire to become good stewards of our lands and natural resources. We launched a new program called our Alaka’i Leadership Program in January and it has been very well received.”

This year’s 45th Anniversary show will include twelve hālau hula from Oahu performing kahiko and ‘auana mele in a two-hour program filmed at the beautiful Queen Emma Summer Palace. What makes this show special are the messages of Aloha from each kumu. It’s an exciting show full of hula and interesting stories.

We invite all of our viewers to tune in our four remaining shows on Sunday, November 6 from 8 to 10 pm on KHII; Sunday, November 13 from 5 to 7 pm on the CW; Sunday, November 20 from 8 to 10 pm on KHII, and Sunday, November 27 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2.