HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ola ka Hula I ka Po‘e Hula, Hula Lives Through Hula People, the 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival is going virtual to delight audiences across the world.

“We were delighted to return to our first live in-person Prince Lot Hula Festival in four years in July and to capture the excitement of the celebration in this television special featuring twelve of our finest hālau hula,” said Leilani Williams-Solomon, President of MGF’s Board of Directors. “MGF is very proud to present all the best elements of our live festival in our first hybrid festival for all of Hawai‘i and our overseas communities to enjoy.”

The largest non-competitive celebration of hula will feature, from Oahu: Nā Pualei o Likolehua – Kumu Hula Niuli‘i Heine; Pua Ali‘i ‘Ilima – Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine; Ka Hale I o Kāhala – Kumu Hula Leimomi I Maldonado; Hālau Hula Ka No‘eau – Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang; Hālau Hula O Kaleipuaimilia – Kumu Hula Makalapua Bernard; Hālau Hula Nā Lei Lehua – Nā Kumu Hula Liko Cooke and Sky Gora; Keali‘ika‘apunihonua Ke‘ena A‘o Hula- Kumu Hula Leimomi Ho; Ka Pā Nani ‘O Lilinoe – Kumu Hula Lilinoe Lindsey; Hālau Hula Kamamolikolehua – Kumu Hula Pohai Souza and Hālau Hula Namakahulali – Kumu Hula Shirley Recca. From Kona, Hālau Hula Maunalei– Kumu Hula Lelehua Bray, and Hālau Hula Kauluokalā from Kahului, Maui – Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero.

The event, which occurred in-person in July, celebrates and honors Prince Lot Kapuāiwa, who helped reprise hula in the 1850s in Moanalua and reigned as Kamehameha V from 1863 to 1872.

“The Prince Lot Hula Festival is an iconic event with strong cultural and historical significance. On behalf of KHON, we are honored to support the Foundation, and help to perpetuate Native Hawaiian culture by highlighting this event and the amazing hālau hula who will be performing,” KHON2 Vice President and General Manager, Kristina Lockwood said.

The two-hour David H. Kalama, Jr. production will premiere on KHON2 on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. and be streamed on KHON2.com, KHON2’s YouTube channel and on the Moanalua Gardens Foundation’s website.

Four rebroadcasts will be shown on Sunday, October 22 from 8 to 10 p.m. on KHII; Saturday, October 28 from 5 to 7 pm on CW; Sunday, October 29 from 8 to 10 pm on KHII; and Tuesday, October 31 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2. It will also premiere on Moanalua Gardens Foundation’s Facebook site on Saturday, November 11 and on their YouTube channel on Monday, December 11.