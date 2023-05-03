HONOLULU (KHON2) — Preparations for this year’s new hybrid 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival is underway to put on a celebration of Hawaiian culture.

Moanalua Garden Foundation said the festival is Hawaii’s largest non-competitive hula celebration in Hawaii and will include 12 hālau hula.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The hālau hula are from O’ahu, Maui and Hawai’i Island and they will showcase a mixture of kahiko and ‘auana dances throughout the day of the festival.

The live celebration is set to kickoff on July 15 at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The theme of this year is Ola ka Hula I ka Po’e Hula, Hula Lives Through Hula People.

How to watch the festival

A two-hour special will be televised on KHON2 in the fall and live-streamed globally on MGF’s website and KHON2.com.

Rebroadcasts will be shown on KHON2 and sister stations KHII and CW.

You can rewatch the event along with additional vignettes not included in the television program when it premieres at a later date on MGF’s YouTube channel

Participating as a craft vendor

MGF is inviting Hawaiian inspired craft vendors to be part of its makeke craft fair as registration has already opened.

10×10′ space with two 6′ tables and two chairs

Fee: $350

Contact: plhf@mgfhawaii.org or call (808) 839-5334 for more information.

MGF said food vendors are welcome to inquire.

MGF established the festival in honor of Prince Lot Kapuāiwa in 1978 who helped reprise hula in Moanalua and reigned as Kamehameha V.