HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the largest non-competitive hula festival in the islands and you can stream it once again as a dozen hula halau gather to give a special performance.

The 45th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival will take place at the Historic Queen Emma Summer Palace and will be hosted by Kamaka Pili and Brook Lee.

The festival celebrates the preservation of Hawaiian hula dance and honors Prince Lot Kapuaiwa’s efforts in fostering Hawaiian traditions during a period of cultural decline in the 1800s.

The 2-hour program sponsored by Bank of Hawaii will premiere on air on KHON2 Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Other rebroadcast dates:

KHII Sunday, Nov. 6 — 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

KHON Saturday, Nov. 12 — 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CW Sunday, Nov. 13 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

KHII Sunday, Nov. 20 — 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Celebrating our beloved hula heritage is a tradition Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation is proud to support,” said Momi Akimseu, SVP and Bank of Hawai‘i’s Foundation President, and Director of Community and Employee Engagement.