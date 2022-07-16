HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 45th anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival will air on KHON2 on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. with a live stream on KHON2’s You Tube channel.

The Moanalua Gardens Foundation hosted the virtual hula festival at the Queen Emma Summer Palace featuring 12 hālau.

Highlights of the virtual hula festival include an opening and closing oli or chant by MGF’s 2022 Nāmakahelu Oli Award recipients Kekuhi Kealiʻikanaka’ole and Taupōuri Tangarō from acclaimed Hālau o Kekuhi in Hilo, Hawai’i.

Kumu Hula Olana Ai will be honored with the the 2022 Malia Kau Award. One of Ai’s daughters, Kumu Hula Shelsea Lilia Ai, will have her halau, Hālau Hula ‘o Lilia Makanoe, do a tribute.

“With the pandemic still lingering, we wanted to safely share our program of hula with aloha with the families and kūpuna here in Hawai’i and beyond our shores so they can watch it in the security of their homes,” said Alika Jamile, Executive Director of Moanalua Gardens Foundation. “We invite everyone to tune in for a very special evening of the best of non-competitive hula.”

“On behalf of the KHON2 ‘Ohana, we are honored to be entering our third year as the media partner for the 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival,” said Kristina Lockwood, Vice President and General Manager of KHON2. “We believe it is so important to perpetuate the native Hawaiian culture and share with viewers on-air, and on-line, the beauty and art of hula. Especially during this time, we need to elevate and recognize the importance of our traditions and our history.”

David Kalama of Kalama Productions is producing the show. He previously produced the Merrie Monarch Festival for 27 years.

The 45th Anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival will air on KHON2 on the following times.

Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. on KHON2 with a live stream on KHON2’s You Tube channel

Sunday, November 6 from 8 to 10 p.m. on KHII

Saturday, November 12 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2

Sunday, November 13 from 5 to 7 pm on CW

Sunday, November 20 from 8 to 10 pm on KHII

Sponsors include Kamehameha Schools, Central Pacific Bank Foundation, Hawai’i Tourism Authority, National Endowment for the Arts, Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, City and County of Honolulu, The Queen’s Health Systems, Matson Navigation, Care Hawaii, Royal Hawaiian Center, PASHA Hawaii, and American Savings Bank.

The festival honors Prince Lot Kapuāiwa, who helped reprise hula in Moanalua and reigned as Kamehameha V from 1863 to 1872.