44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival

HONOLULU(KHON2) -- There is a new security guard getting a lot of attention at the Financial Plaza of the Pacific in downtown Honolulu, but it is not what you would think -- it is actually a robot and the newest member of Bank of Hawaii's security force.

It looks like something out of a sci-fi movie -- only it is actually real. Currently, the security robot is patrolling the busy area in and around the Bank of Hawaii's Financial Plaza on Bishop and Merchant streets.