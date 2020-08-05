43rd annual Prince Lot Hula Festival goes virtual on KHON2

UPDATE: Due to production delays, the 43rd annual Prince Lot Hula Festival will air on KHON2 on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. The update is noted below.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 43rd annual Prince Lot Hula Festival will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Instead of an in person event, it will be televised on KHON2 on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The two-hour virtual festival will also be live streamed globally and rebroadcast on KHON2 and sister station KHII.

Related Content Thousands turn out for annual Prince Lot Hula Festival

The rebroadcasts air on:

KHON2 on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7 to 9 pm.

KHII on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 8 to 10 p.m.

There are 11 halau that will be featured doing their kahiko (ancient hula) and auana (modern hula) on the grounds of the Queen Emma Summer Palace. The halau will be filmed at separate times, and at various parts of the grounds.

The virtual program will include performances by Moanalua Garden Foundation’s Malia Kau Award recipient Kumu Hula Leimomi Ho and Kealiikaapunihonua Keena Ao Hula, and master chanter Kalani Akana, receiver of the Namakahelu Oli Award.

Veteran producer and senior media producer for the Merrie Monarch Festival for 27 years, David Kalama of Kalama Productions will be producing the show.

The Moanalua Gardens Foundation produces the annual festival which started in 1978.

Latest Stories on KHON2