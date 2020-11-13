2020 Prince Lot Hula Festival – Full Show

Honolulu (KHON2) - The 43rd Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival premieres with a virtual two-hour event on Thursday, November 5 from 7 to 9 pm.

The two-hour program was filmed at historic Queen Emma Summer Palace and features eleven hālau. The show is an inspiring program of hula with special messages of aloha from each kumu that will be live-streamed on www.khon2.com and KHON’s YouTube channel. It will be rebroadcast on Saturday, November 7 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2, and on Sunday, November 8, from 8 to 10 pm on sister station KHII. The Presenting Sponsor is Hawai’i Tourism.