This Saturday, March 25 is the Prince Kūhiō Parade happening in Kapolei for the first time. Kamaka Pili, who will be hosting the parade, joined Mikey to talk about what to expect for the Prince Kūhiō Parade.

Besides sharing the importance and legacy of the parade, Kamaka shared a little history about the man, Prince Kuhio Kalanianaʻole, who help preserve and strengthen the foundation for Hawaiian people. Kamaka is also really excited to be co-hosting the parade with Paula Akana.

This parade will take place in Kapolei, home to the largest concentration of Hawaiian homesteads and headquarters to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The parade starts at Kapolei Hale at 5pm and will end with a Hoʻolauleʻa celebration with food, vendors, and music at Ka Makana Ali’i Shopping Center. For more information on the parade, you can visit

www.hawaiiancouncil.org/kuhioparade