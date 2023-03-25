HONOLULU (KHON2) — Watch the Prince Kūhiō Parade broadcast live for the first time from Kapolei, celebrating the life & legacy of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole.

Prince Kūhiō was a true champion of the Hawaiian people, dedicated to preserving and promoting the culture and traditions of Hawaiʻi. He fought tirelessly for the rights of Native Hawaiians, both in the political arena and through his philanthropic work.

As a member of the US Congress, Prince Kūhiō worked to pass legislation that would benefit the people of Hawaiʻi, including the creation of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, which provided land to Native Hawaiians for homesteading.

Prince Kūhiō also founded the Hawaiian Civic Club movement, which sought to promote Hawaiian culture, language, and traditions. Today, there are over 60 Civic Clubs throughout Hawaiʻi.

