Honolulu (KHON2) – After the Prince Kūhiō Parade, on Saturday March 25th, Ka Makana Ali‘i is inviting parade goers to celebrate with exciting happenings.

In honor of Prince Jonah Kūhiō, Ka Makana Ali‘i will be hosting the 2023 Prince Kūhiō Ho‘olaule‘a, presented by the Association of Hawaii Civic Clubs, and supported by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

“We are super excited to be the hub fo all the after-parade celebrations. We will have a lei contest, a performance by the Papakolea Serenaders, and community, food and craft booths throughout the Macy’s and the ‘Ōlino Theatre wings of the Center. The shopping center really pays tribute to Prince Kūhiō because he was about giving to the people of Hawaii, and Ka Makana Ali‘i follows in his legacy,” says Stephanie England, General Manager of Ka Makana Ali‘i.

In addition to the Prince Kūhiō Ho‘olaule‘a, parade-goers will be able to attend the grand opening of the new Hawaii’s Finest store at Ka Makana Ali‘i.

“Besides the brand new 8,000-square-foot store we’re opening, we have a bunch of new releases that we are dropping for our grand opening. We have a licensed collab with RealTree Camo, which consists of Jackets x Hoodies x Jersey and some other products. We’re also dropping two collections of t-shirts. The first urban inspired and the next are aloha t-shirts – basically like an aloha shirt but on a t-shirt,” says Hualani Obrero-Zablan, Hawaii’s Finest.

Ka Makana Ali’i:

Address:

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy,

Kapolei, HI 96707

Website: www.kamakanaalii.com

Social Media Handles: @kamakanaalii