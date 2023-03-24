For the first time, Hawaiian Airlines is a proud sponsor of the KHON2 live broadcast of the Prince Kūhiō Parade in Kapolei on Saturday. As Debbie Nakanelua-Richards of Hawaiian Air explains, they were eager to get on board with something so important for the celebration of someone so important.

“When it comes to the history of Hawaii, it’s all of or responsibility to celebrate someone who did so much, for the privilege we have to live in this place and to celebrate the history and the good work of the people that have come before. The work and the opportunity that KHON2 is presenting to the rest of us is invaluable and important.”

And being on the West side for the first time, Debbie is excited for the community and her co-workers that live in the Kapolei area so that they can enjoy the celebration.

