The Prince Kūhiō Day Parade will hit Kapolei Parkway Saturday afternoon and Kūhiō Lewis of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is happy to bring it to the West side of Oahu.

“There are more Hawaiian homesteads in Kapolei than any other region in Hawaiʻi, and we hope to commemorate Prince Kūhiō’s legacy by bringing it out to the community he wished to serve.”

The parade will begin 5PM at Kapolei Hale and run down Kapolei Parkway to Ka Makana Aliʻi Mall. Attendees should expect to see marching bands, floats, elected officials, and organizations perpetuating the mission Prince Kūhiō served. Notable participants include Governor Josh Green, Mayor Rick Blangiardi, the Royal Hawaiian Band, and the Kapolei Marching Band. Parking for attendees will be available at Kapolei High School, Kapolei Middle School, and Ka Makana Aliʻi. Announcer booths will be by Kapolei Hale, HomeWorld, Kapolei High, Kapolei Middle, and Ka Makana Aliʻi.

And there will be a post parade celebration as well. Ka Makana Ali’i will be hosting a ho’olaulea at center court of the mall from 6PM till 8:30PM. Expect performances, booths, and ho’okupu to honor Prince Kūhiō.

And you can watch the live telecast of the parade on KHON2 starting at 5pm. The KHON2 news at 6 will be preempted and start at about 6:30pm.