Prince Kūhiō Parade

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
65°
WATCH NOW
KHON2 News at 9 replay
Sign Up
Waipahu
65°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
The Big Game
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Hawaii Travel
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
No. 1 Hawaii loses first match of 2023 season
Hawaii sophomore’s artwork wins prestigious awards
Likelike Hwy, Honolulu bound lanes closed March 11
The latest plan to reduce the permitting backlog
Video
Watch
KHON2 Newscasts
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
No. 1 Hawaii loses first match of 2023 season
Top Stories
Hawaii baseball takes series opener over UConn
Hawaii softball edges Fordham
Hawaii women’s basketball advances to Big West finals
Dolphins to pick up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Food 2Go: Three restaurants in the heart of Kakaako
Video
Top Stories
Culture-based family fun event coming to Kakaako
Video
Top Stories
Art + Flea at Ward Village
Video
HECO: Crews work to bring power back to affected …
Video
New treats at Big Island candies
Video
BBB lists top riskiest scams
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
Bloomingdale’s Celebrates Women with Weekend Event
Video
Top Stories
Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report
Video
Island Slipper Celebrates The Honolulu Festival In …
Video
Celebrate National Mario Day with Zulily’s
Video
Maui Candy Company is serving up the sweets
Video
Local
Remarkable Women 2023
Aloha Authentic
Honolulu Pride Rooted in Pride
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Hawaii United Okinawa Association
Laulima Giving Program
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Prince Lot Hula Festival
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Sign up for morning news
Meet the Team
Advertise with KHON2
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Prince Kūhiō Parade
How to watch the 2023 Prince Kuhio Parade
Top Prince Kūhiō Parade Headlines
Trending Stories
Door-to-door search underway on Hawaiʻi Island
Kapiolani Blvd, westbound lanes closed
HPD: Victim fights back, tries to follow suspect
Oahu’s first waterfront recreation venue launches …
Ewa Beach shooting suspect appears in court