Skip to content
KHON2
Mililani
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
National
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
SUPPORT HAWAII
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Fishing for Hope: Massive Kauai mural aims to spread mental health awareness
Video
Light to moderate trade winds to continue across the state
Video
Coronavirus: DOH reports 110 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities
Ruby Tuesday Hawaii not affected by company’s bankruptcy decision
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
Nā Mele ʻUkulele
TV Schedule
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Traffic
Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Sports
Hawaii Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Wellness Wednesday
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Community
Aloha Class of 2020
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Back to Bruyeres
CMA Awards
Contests
Community Calendar
Hawaii Pacific University eSports Tournament
Home for the Holidays
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Remarkable Women
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
The Mel Robbins Show
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
Virtual Graduation 2020
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Ulta Beauty
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
PFL Hawaii
Professional Fighters League unveils new innovations for 2021 season
Video
With ‘stay at home order’ life remains the same for PFL champ Ray Cooper III and his growing ‘ohana
Video
Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III wins PFL Championship and a million dollars
Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III ‘fighting for family’ in PFL’s Million Dollar Championship on New Year’s Eve
Ray Cooper III punches ticket to PFL welterweight finale for 2nd-straight year
More PFL Hawaii Headlines
Angela Lee’s ‘bounce back’ attempt just one of four bouts featuring Hawaii fighters in major MMA promotions this week
Video
Ray Cooper III returns to PFL on Thursday, Zane Kamaka disqualified for missing weight
‘The struggle was real’, Waianae’s Zane Kamaka earns long awaited big shot in PFL
Video
Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III loses in PFL Championship match
Pearl City’s Cooper III delivers PFL TKO in 18 seconds
Ray Cooper III seeks redemption in PFL, 14 years after Jake Shields defeated his father
Video
Trending Stories
Live Events
Coronavirus: DOH reports 110 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities
55-year-old bicyclist dies following crash on South King Street
COVID-19 talk story with Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Dr. Anthony Fauci
CVS offers appointments for coronavirus testing starting Oct. 10