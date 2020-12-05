WATCH: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s For Love of Country Special

Honolulu (KHON2) - The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum will salute the Greatest Generation of World War II heroes with a gala featuring local and national artists including Anuhea, Bobby Moderow, and Tony Orlando in a televised gala Saturday on KHON2.

"Each year, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum hosts its annual For Love of Country Gala on the first Saturday of December to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor, which launched America into WWII, and to honor the decades of peace since the war ended." explains Elissa Lines, Executive Director, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. "Normally, For Love of Country is held in our historic Hangar 79 on Ford Island. Due to the pandemic, we are transitioning our program to be completely virtual - from our celebrities and entertainers to the heroes we honor, it is now all available digitally."