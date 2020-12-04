Stars Pay Tribute to WWII Heroes for Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Gala on KHON2 December 5th

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum will salute the Greatest Generation of World War II heroes with a gala featuring local and national artists including Anuhea, Bobby Moderow, and Tony Orlando in a televised gala Saturday on KHON2.

“Each year, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum hosts its annual For Love of Country Gala on the first Saturday of December to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor, which launched America into WWII, and to honor the decades of peace since the war ended.” explains Elissa Lines, Executive Director, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum. “Normally, For Love of Country is held in our historic Hangar 79 on Ford Island. Due to the pandemic, we are transitioning our program to be completely virtual – from our celebrities and entertainers to the heroes we honor, it is now all available digitally.”

Guests are invited to tune in on KHON on Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. for an evening remembering 75 years of Hope and Heroes.

“We invite you to tune in from home for our hour-long program as we experience a night of tribute, performances and celebrations streamed around the world,” adds Lines. “We honor the Values and Valor of four American WWII Heroes – from Admiral Chester Nimitz; to Major. Dick Bong, America’s all-time leading American Fighter Ace; to two living WWII pilots whose heroic actions helped win the war.”

Celebrities such as American actor Treat Williams, NBC’s Chicago Fire’s Jon Seda, and American musician Tony Orlando will join with special messages to pay tribute to our Greatest Generation during this remarkable evening.

Show-stopping musical performances by Tony Orlando, Celine Carr, Anuhea, The Dutton Family, Kala’e, Bobby Moderow, and The Voice’s Thunderstorm Artis, along with his brother Ron Artis, will provide endless entertainment.

Every dollar raised during this year’s For Love of Country Gala will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000 by the Ray Foundation, providing essential support to protect America’s WWII Battlefield for generations to come.

Viewers will be able to text to donate by texting “PHAM” to 56651 or give directly through the website.

Lines adds, “With your help, we will continue to honor the global peace that arose from the end of conflict, and remember the exemplary men and woman of our Greatest Generation, who banded together to ensure their legacy was one of hope.”

Social Media Handles: Facebook and Instagram: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum; Twitter: @PearlHarborAvi

Tune into KHON2 on December 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. or catch the livestream at www.forloveofcountrygala.org.