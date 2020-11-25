Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum reopens after months of closure

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — After a three month closure, the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum has reopened to the public.
The museum’s new hours of operation are Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pearl Harbor Aviation says those who do not have base access to visit the museum can catch their free shuttle bus to the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The shuttle departs continuously from 9:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the last shuttle returning visitors at 4 p.m.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Lori Loughlin, former ‘Full House’ star, released from prison after college bribery scandal
- Vog to slowly drift northward with southeasterly winds
- New Kakaako mural to represent hope and unity
- UH Manoa study finds hurricane risk could double due to climate change
- New super-contagious COVID-19 variant could be spread to Hawaii