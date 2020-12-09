Peace on Their Wings – Full Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- At first glance, the Matsuri is a celebration. But behind every drumbeat and every chant is a palpable awareness of pain. Nearly everyone in the town square has lost someone to war. This is Nagaoka.

At exactly 10:30 p.m., the revelers fall silent for the moment, 75 years ago, when 125 American B-29s dropped 163,000 incendiary bombs, destroying 80 percent of the city and killing nearly 1,500 people.