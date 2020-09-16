Skip to content
KHON2
Mililani
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Your Local Election HQ
National
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Coronavirus
SUPPORT HAWAII
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
A total of 15 deaths at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo
Woman in critical condition following early-morning crash on Kaukonahua Road
Light trade winds to continue through Thursday
Video
Light winds and mostly dry conditions through Friday
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
TV Schedule
Video Center
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
9th Island Forecast
Hawaii Traffic
Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Sports
Hawaii Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
Inside the Herd – L.A. Rams
ONE Championship: Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Wellness Wednesday
Food 2Go
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Community
Aloha Class of 2020
Back to Bruyeres
CMA Awards
Contests
Community Calendar
Hawaii Pacific University eSports Tournament
Home for the Holidays
Honolulu Pride Parade
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Remarkable Women
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
The Mel Robbins Show
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
Virtual Graduation 2020
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Ulta Beauty
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Trending Stories
Live News
65% of Hawaii restaurants expect to close in six months, HRA meets with Mayor Caldwell
Video
Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
Video
Governor Ige says tourism’s return October 1 is unlikely, pilot programs could come first
Video
Distance learning should continue through second quarter according to parents and teachers
Video