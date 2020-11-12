Outrigger Properties Welcome Visitors and Kama’aina

Honolulu (KHON2)- Much has changed in the hospitality industry since the pandemic hit, but the Outrigger Properties have taken it in stride and have made it even safer and easier for visitors and kama’aina to enjoy according to Luana Maitland, the Director of Cultural Experience and Events and Activities.

“It’s true that much has changed this year – but what remains is our desire to provide every Outrigger guest with a feeling of heartfelt aloha. With Outrigger’s Clean Commitment – we ensure that the property has enhanced cleaning, social distancing and mask-wearing so that our guests can have a worry-free stay. “

One thing Outrigger has dedicated its properties to is providing authentic Hawaiian music and culture for guests all while supporting local musicians.

“Thousands of people from around the world are now tuning into our nightly LIVE Kani Ka Pila Music Jam on Outrigger Resorts’ Facebook page – starting at 5 pm HST. This online programming has been going on since March with award-winning Hawaiian Music artists who traditionally performed at Kani Ka Pila Grille, located at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. It’s a win-win for the artists and viewers because it’s an outlet for musicians to continue performing and get tips through the virtual tip jar – and we know from the viewers comments that they love hearing the healing sounds of Hawaii no matter where they live.

“Outrigger properties wants Kama’aina to enjoy like visitors from the mainland and they are making it an even sweeter deal.”We love having kama`aina enjoy our properties and we have special rates now just for Hawaii residents. Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger – a craft hotel in the heart of Waikiki will open on Nov. 13 with starting rates at $129 per night and the on-property restaurant, Maui Brewing Co. will open soon too. It’s a large space with an open balcony, so lots of space to spread out and enjoy the craft drinks and fresh foods.”

For more information of to book your staycation, visit outrigger.com/kamaaina.