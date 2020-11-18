Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Guests with Aloha & Commitment to Safety

Honolulu (KHON2) – Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort has catered to kamaaina during the pandemic and now that visitors are coming back, its Hawai’i properties are eager to welcome guests back with aloha and a commitment to safety.

“Outrigger’s mission is to be “The Premier Beach Resort Brand in the World,” explains Outrigger President and CEO Jeff Wagoner. “We continue to seek out growth opportunities here in Hawaii, where we are 70+ year old, locally-based Company and in beach communities across the globe.”

Outrigger Waikiki stayed open throughout the pandemic with a “Clean Commitment” back in April – which is a platform vetted by healthcare leaders and designed with Ecolab, the global leader in hospitality sanitation. The commitment includes enhanced cleaning protocols and technology such as UV Wands and Electrostatic Sprayers.

Outrigger’s goal is to provide a worry-free stay for guests so that they can enjoy all that Waikiki has to offer. “Zoom cannot replace your toes in the sand – so we’re confident that once we have a better handle on testing and therapeutic solutions, leisure travel will return,” says Wagoner.

Outrigger has many restaurants and retailers for guests to enjoy. Duke’s has an expansive dining space and outdoor area to serve guests with live music nightly, including Henry Kapono for Duke’s on Sunday. Hula Grill just opened back up and there’s Sunrise at the entrance of the resort with its famous smoothie bowls and bullet coffee. There are also two locally owned beachwear/gift shops: Banana Bay – that’s been open at this property since it opened 55 years ago and Bikini Bird that’s brand new.

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts also used the time to modernize some of its properties… including transformations that are now taking place at Outrigger Reef and Waikiki Malia. The Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger opened with a new look, feel, and dining options including Maui Brewing on November 13th. Hula Grill is re-opening at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, along with Blue Note Hawai’i, which reopens with a Thanksgiving residency by Anuhea, which has sold out

Being a part of the community it serves is part of Outrigger culture.

“OutriggerCARES is a platform to care for our hosts worldwide and the communities where we have properties.,” adds Wagoner. “Examples of givebacks in Hawaii are half-a-million dollars’ worth of rooms to Hawaii nurses and respiratory therapists.”

Outrigger is also engaging in strategic partnerships Including Airlines, elected officials, & non-profits. For example, with HVCB — Malama Hawaii program, Outrigger partners with Kualoa Ranch to offer guests a “voluntourism” opportunity that they can learn about Hawaiian culture and caring for our land.

Outrigger has special promotions for locals.



Website: https://www.outrigger.com/kamaianna

Social Media Handles: @outriggerresorts