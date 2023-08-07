Honolulu (KHON2) – OUTRIGGER Reef Waikiki Beach Resort’s Kani Ka Pila Grille is inviting up and coming musicians to participate in its 16th annual talent search.

OUTRIGGER Reef Waikiki Beach Resort’s Kani Ka Pila Grille draws award-winning, highly acclaimed contemporary performers every night of the week, while guests can enjoy pupu appetizers and island favorites.

“I’ve been playing there since it opened in 2008 and claim Thursday nights as my own. It feels like home to me, as it does for many other artists like Sean Na‘auao, Kala‘e Camarillo, Ei Nei, Ka Hehena, Ho‘okena and Nathan Aweau,” says Kawika Kahiapo, Singer and Songwriter.

Kahiapo is inviting aspiring musicians to enter OUTRIGGER’s 16th Annual Kani Ka Pila Grille Talent Search, which gives a stage to artists with traditional and contemporary music.

Kahiapo says, “The winner receives a month-long contract to jam at Kani Ka Pila Grille, plus a personalized social media marketing package featuring an electronic press kit and promotional audio and video clips recorded at Honolulu Community College’s Mike Curb MELE Studios. This year’s Talent Search is at the Made in Hawai‘i Festival at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on August 19 from 3-6 p.m. I’ll be traveling, so I’ll miss it this year but am honored to have been a judge since the beginning.”

In addition to the 16th annual talent search, guests can enjoy the Ke Kani O Ke Kai is a popular summer concert series presented by OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels under the stars at the Waikīkī Aquarium.

OUTRIGGER Reef Waikiki Beach Resort:

www.outrigger.com