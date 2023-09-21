Honolulu (KHON2) – Monkeypod Kitchen, the beloved restaurant chain known for its delectable dishes and vibrant atmosphere, has recently unveiled its fourth location in Waikiki. Chef Eric, the culinary mastermind behind Monkeypod Kitchen, and Kevin Chow, the general manager, gave us a sneak peek into what makes this spot unique. The new location isn’t just about the food; it’s an experience for all the senses. The restaurant boasts an unbeatable waterfront location, offering guests picturesque views as they savor their meals. Whether you’re seated indoors or at one of the outdoor tables, you’ll be treated to a feast for the eyes.

For the first time in Monkeypod Kitchen’s history, they are bringing the magic of breakfast to the table. Chef Eric and his team have crafted an enticing morning menu that includes exciting innovations like the “Mai Tai Pancakes.” To elevate the experience, Monkeypod Kitchen added their famous lilikoi foam, creating a breakfast dish that’s as visually appealing as it is delicious. Even though breakfast might seem a tad early for a mai tai (but not for Chef Eric!), the foam ensures that nobody misses out on the distinctive Monkeypod touch.

Chef Eric also highlights that Monkeypod Kitchen in Waikiki hosts the ultimate happy hour experience. Running every day from 3:30 to 5:00, it’s a time when patrons can enjoy fantastic deals with a view. This happy hour includes enticing discounts like $4 off cocktails, $3 off wine, $2 off beers, $13 pizzas, and half off most appetizers. To make it even better, live music fills the air during lunch, happy hour, and dinner, creating a lively and enjoyable ambiance.

Beyond serving up delicious food and drinks, the Monkeypod Kitchen family is also known for its commitment to the community. In the wake of the fires in Kaanapali, the Monkeypod Kaanapali team, in collaboration with Merriman’s Kapalua, has been tirelessly providing hot, fresh meals to those in need. To support this heartwarming effort, you can enjoy the Kokua Lahaina cocktail special made with Pau Vodka from Maui at any Monkeypod Kitchen, Moku Kitchen, or the Beach House in Kauai. All proceeds from this special cocktail go directly to aid fire victims. Additionally, you can contribute to their employee relief efforts through their GoFundMe page or 501c3 donation links, which can be found on their Instagram profile @monkeypodkitchen.

For more information or to reserve a table, visit https://monkeypodkitchen.com/