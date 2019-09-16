Lee aims to make ‘great impression’ on U.S. audience in ONE Championship’s inaugural primetime broadcast

For the first time in Angela Lee’s career, the pressure is on.

As a 23-year-old atomweight champion in ONE Championship, the pressure the Mililani-based fighter is feeling isn’t coming from the promotion – it’s coming herself.

As her toughest critic, Lee wants her upcoming fight against Jingnan Xiong on October 12th to be a turning point in her career.

“I do feel like it’s a different mindset going into this fight,” Lee said. “I feel like I have to do everything I can, everything possible to make sure that I’m 100 percent prepared. And I’ve never really had that kind of urgency, even in my last fight coming off that loss from March.”

Lee and Xiong fought a thriller back in March in which Lee had Xiong in serious danger in the first round. However, an accumulation of body shots led to Lee losing for the first time in her career when she attempted to jump up in weight for a shot at a second belt.

A few months later, Lee made her way back to the ring to take on Michelle Nicolini and lost a controversial decision in July. Now on a two-fight skid, “Unstoppable” wants revenge. And what better way to exact her revenge on Xiong then to fight on ONE Championship’s inaugural broadcast that is set to air in primetime in the United States on October 12th.

“I’m definitely happy about that,” Lee said of ONE Championship’s new broadcasting deal with Turner Sports. “I know a lot of fans in the U.S. are always asking me, ‘How can we watch the fights?’ And I feel bad telling them the time difference … so now will be the first time and I’m hoping to make a great impression and I think people are going to love the fight.”

ONE Championship’s three-year broadcast deal with Turner Sports kicked off in December 2018 and has been streaming live on Bleacher Report Live. But October 12th’s card will also mark the promotion’s 100th event, and Lee is prepared to celebrate the occasion on the promotion’s biggest stage.

“I think that right now, this is a crucial time for me and I know how big of a deal this fight is. I’m just going to try to do everything in my power so that the fight goes my way.”

The card will be broadcast live on TNT on October 12 at 11 p.m. EST/5 p.m. HST.