Hawaii’s Angela & Christian Lee enjoying historical run as champions

In just a few short weeks, Angela Lee will put her ONE Women’s Atomweight World Championship on the line in the main event of ONE: CENTURY from Tokyo against ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan.



Regardless of what happens on that October 12 night from the Ryogoku Kokugikan, nothing can ever take away from Angela and brother Christian making history earlier this year.



Christian Lee claimed the ONE Lightweight World Title with a finish of the legendary Shinya Aoki, as the siblings became the first-ever brother-sister combination to hold world titles at the highest level.



“It’s history,” Christian said. “My sister and I have always dreamed of becoming the first-ever brother-sister mixed martial arts world champions.”



Both are Mililani graduates, and still reside in their hometown today, running the family gym United MMA with even more members of the Lee family in Victoria and Adrian. The two youngest Lee athletes were born in Waipahu.



“This is a goal that we had been working towards for a long time now,” said Angela, who was in Christian’s corner the night he claimed the title from Aoki. “When he was presented that belt, that moment he became a world champion reminded me when it was my moment. That was his time and I was just so happy for him.



“I got super emotional and it is still hard to put into words.”



Angela, who is just 23 years old, claimed her first title in 2016 with a decision victory over Mei Yamaguchi. She has already successfully defended her belt three times, including submission wins over Jenny Huang and Istela Nunes.



This past March, she attempted to become a two-division champion, taking on Xiong for her strawweight title. Lee suffered her first loss, falling in the fifth round. She fell to 9-2 in her career when the judges awarded a decision to Michelle Nicolini in July.



Christian, two years younger than his sister, has picked up three consecutive finishes since a tough run in 2018 that saw him fall via split decision and get disqualified against Edward Kelly. He avenged that loss to Kelly with a first round victory to position himself as the No. 1 contender to Aoki.



“Winning the ONE Lightweight World Title was an amazing moment for me,” Christian said. “I am so grateful to have the support of my parents, family, siblings, fiance. I am just so grateful that the stars aligned and we were able to both do it at the same time. I’m so proud to have her as my sister.”