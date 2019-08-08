Rams WR Kupp not likely to play at 49ers with sprained knee

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks during the second half in an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a sprained left knee.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp is week to week.

Kupp was injured in the second quarter of the Rams’ 23-20 win at the Denver Broncos on Sunday when his knee bent back awkwardly on a horse-collar tackle by safety Darian Stewart.

McVay says the prognosis is “fortunate news.”

Kupp leads the Rams with five touchdown receptions. A third-round draft pick out of Eastern Washington in 2017, Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards.

