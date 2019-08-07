Rams listen to fans, increase use of blue-and-yellow jerseys

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Los Angeles. The Rams have listened to their fans and increased their use of their classic blue-and-yellow jerseys this season. The Rams have announced they will wear their “throwback” jerseys in their final five home games at the Coliseum this season. The franchise has received intense calls for the return of the classic uniforms from their Los Angeles fan base since the team returned to California in 2016. Chief operating officer Kevin Demoff says the Rams talked to the NFL and got approval. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams listened to their fans and ramped up their use of their classic blue-and-yellow uniforms.

The Rams will wear the franchise’s classic uniforms in their final five home games at the Coliseum this season, chief operating officer Kevin Demoff announced Friday to a thrilled throng of Rams supporters at training camp.

The franchise has received intense calls from their Los Angeles fan base for the restoration of the famous jerseys ever since the team returned to California in 2016. Demoff says the Rams talked to the NFL and got approval to wear them in five of their seven home games.

The Rams will unveil new uniforms when they move into their palatial new stadium in Inglewood in 2020.

