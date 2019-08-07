Rams corner Aqib Talib set for surgery on injured ankle

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib will undergo surgery Thursday to repair an ankle injury.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that a timetable for Talib’s return will not be known until after the procedure is completed and the full extent of the injury he sustained in the second half of the 35-23 win over the Chargers on Sunday is determined.

“It depends on once you get in there. We’ll find out once that surgery takes place,” McVay said.

Talib has six tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble in three games this season, helping the Rams limit opponents to 199 yards passing per game and two touchdown passes. The Rams acquired the 2016 All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl defensive back in a trade with Denver for a fifth-round pick in the offseason.

Marcus Peters, the Rams’ other starting cornerback, is day to day because of a calf injury and will likely be a game-day decision for their home game against Minnesota on Thursday night, McVay said.

“It’s a great representation of his toughness to even still have it be a chance that he’s going to play when you look at what occurred and you talk about what that position requires and entails in terms of the movements. He’s taking steps in the right direction,” McVay said.

“If we get him, we’ll be extremely excited and that’s a big boost to us. If not, we have a whole lot of confidence in Sam Shields and Troy Hill, and Nickell Robey is going to be a guy that we’re going to continue to lean on as well.”

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL