Rams cancel practice for fire; 20 players, coaches evacuate

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Rams have canceled practice after a wildfire forced about 20 players and coaches to evacuate their homes.

The Rams will cram their normal Friday preparations into a workout at the University of Southern California on Saturday before they face the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum on Sunday.

Just one day after the Rams were stunned by a mass shooting less than five miles from their training complex in Thousand Oaks, they were affected by two wildfires burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

About 45 Rams employees were evacuated, although coach Sean McVay doesn’t believe any homes have been lost. Those forced to leave their homes Friday included defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and defensive line coach Bill Johnson.

