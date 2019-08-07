NFL suspends Rams right guard Jamon Brown for 2 games

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Right guard Jamon Brown has been suspended for the first two games of the Los Angeles Rams’ upcoming season for violating the NFL policy and program for substances of abuse.

The NFL announced the suspension Tuesday.

Brown started all 16 games last season for the Rams, who drafted him in the third round in 2015. He has started 30 games in three NFL seasons.

Los Angeles had the same starting offensive line for 15 consecutive games last season before resting several regulars in the finale. That line continuity was a big factor in the defending NFC West champions’ transformation from the NFL’s worst offense into the league’s highest-scoring unit during coach Sean McVay’s first season.



