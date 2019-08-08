LA Rams sign all 8 draft picks to initial contracts

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) When practice ends at UC Irvine and Aaron Donald is done chasing down the Los Angeles Rams' quarterbacks, he immediately starts after a high-energy 4-year-old with the same haircut as his All-Pro dad.

A.J. Donald and his 6-year-old sister, Jaeda, are getting their first chance to go to training camp with their father, who missed the Rams' past two camps while holding out in search of a massive new contract. Aaron Donald finally got that six-year, $135 million extension with $87 million guaranteed last season, and he eagerly showed up to his first training camp since 2016 this month to pursue his third straight NFL Defensive Player of the Year award - and little A.J., too.