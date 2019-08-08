Free Agency-Rams Capsule

LOS ANGELES RAMS (15-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Ndamukong Suh, S Lamarcus Joyner, OG Rodger Saffold, DE Dominique Easley, LB Matt Longacre, CB Sam Shields, DE Ethan Westbrooks, QB Sean Mannion, RB C.J. Anderson, LB Ramik Wilson, LB Bryce Hager.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Cory Littleton, CB Troy Hill, RB Malcolm Brown, CB Dominique Hatfield, WR JoJo Natson, S Blake Countess, DE Morgan Fox, CB Kevin Peterson, LB Garrett Sickels, WR KhaDarel Hodge.

NEEDS: NFC champion Rams must make several big decisions on defense that held Patriots to 13 points in Super Bowl loss. GM Les Snead says they probably won’t use franchise tag, so they must re-sign or replace Suh, Joyner, and Shields, but LB Dante Fowler was re-signed. Also must pick Todd Gurley’s backup, whether long-time reserve Brown or the recently acquired Anderson. Saffold is among NFL’s best guards, but could be too expensive to keep.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $34 million, a decent amount for a team with several huge long-term contracts on its books.

