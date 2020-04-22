WATCH LIVE: The Draft Top 1-10 Picks

1  of  2
NFL Draft

NEXSTAR MEDIA WIRE — A day away from the first virtual NFL Draft in history, today’s Draft projections break down the Top 10 picks.

Our sports team takes an in-depth look at what can be anticipated for tomorrow’s NFL Draft.

We’ll get to learn more about the guys who are the best at what they do – the players who are projected to be picked in the Top 10.

Co-hosted by Chris Maathuis, on Wednesday’s NFL Draft 2020 livestream show, our team sits down with some of the sport’s top analysts as we countdown the hours to the much-anticipated NFL Draft show.

Don’t miss our today’s breakdown of the odds and projections on players and NFL teams.

  • Wednesday, April 22                     3:00pm EST/12:00 pm PST Preview picks 1-10
  • Thursday, April 23 8:00pm EST/5:00 pm PST Live NFL Draft Coverage

