Newsfeed Now: Unrest in Chicago; Hugging booth goes viral in Texas

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Chicago’s top cop said about 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured after a night of looting in downtown Chicago.

Other stories in today’s show:

DEADLY SHOOTING: A 17-year-old is dead and a Metropolitan Police Officer is in critical condition after at least 21 people were shot at a large party in Southeast DC. WDVM’s Timothy Young reports.

HUGGING BOOTH: With visiting restrictions on many senior living centers, the coronavirus pandemic has been a lonely time for residents and their loved ones. But one center in Corpus Christi, Texas, found a way to bring families together in a safe way.

NC EARTHQUAKE: The mayor of Sparta, Wes Brinegar, issued a state of emergency on Sunday after a 5.1. earthquake that was felt across North Carolina rattled the town. WGHP’s Neill McNeill joins the conversation.

Sparta mayor issues state of emergency after 5.1 earthquake felt across North Carolina. (Credit: Jemeisha Lyde/WGHP)

