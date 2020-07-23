Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Taylor Swift surprise album

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Stories in today’s show:

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression 8 formed in the central Gulf of Mexico last night as it continues to slowly organize and strengthen over the next few days. KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart has the latest track.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

T-SWIFT SURPRISE: Taylor Swift will drop her eighth studio album, “folklore” at midnight Friday. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SURPRISE VISIT: Robert Donahue III, 5, takes the motto “dress for the job you want” to heart. According to a Facebook post from his mother Ashleigh Monday, they were in the front yard watering plants and young Robert was outside in his kid-sized police uniform. WKRG’s Bill Riales joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.