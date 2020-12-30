Newsfeed Now: How COVID-19 sacked sports in 2020

(NEXSTAR)- The COVID-19 pandemic tackled everyone’s plans in 2020, including in the world of sports.

Here is a look at just what kind of impact the coronavirus had on athletics, and how teams, leagues and athletes responded to the challenge.

Stories featured in today’s show:

OLYMPIC HOPEFUL HEADS OVERSEAS FOR COMPETITION: It’s been hard finding competitions for Olympic hopefuls during this pandemic. But some sports have done better than others.

Joe Kovacs is the reigning Olympic silver medalist in shot put and was craving competition during quarantine.

ONLINE GAMBLING: Michigan casinos are one step closer to offering online gambling and sports betting.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted December 1 to waive a 15-day waiting period to approve state regulations.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Gaming Control Board says it is now likely that casinos will be able to offer online betting before the end of the year.

COVID-19 BRINGS CHALLENGES TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Another sport that has really taken a hit is football.

The virus has caused several games to be cancelled, including big-time rivalry games.

MARCH MADNESS: March Madness may be coming to Indianapolis in a big way.

The NCAA is making plans to hold every game of its 68-team basketball tournament in the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

The NCAA had originally planned to hold its earlier-round games at 13 different sites for 2021.

COVID-19’S IMPACT ON GOLF: The Masters weekend was changed from April to November.

Arrowhead Country Club near Forestbrook, South Carolina, saw a 50% drop in golfers than what they saw in April, but it’s still an increase in how many they’d normally see during November.

There were 150 to 200 golfers a day on Arrowhead’s courses this Masters weekend, which has given the course an economic boost they otherwise wouldn’t usually have in November.

The Masters Tournament creates excitement that brings people from all over the world to the Grand Strand.

DUCK HUNTING CONTINUES DURING PANDEMIC: Hunters are not going to be sitting ducks this year just because of COVID-19.

This duck season, most hunters decided not to hand up the duck calls, instead, they are adding a face mask to the blind bag.

