HONOLULU (KHON) – A 2-year-old and her parents are on an ambitious quest to “journey” to all 63 U.S. National Parks before she turns 3.

Her name, fittingly, is Journey Castillo.

Journey Castillo at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park on Hawai’i Island

Parents Valerie and Eric Castillo hope their own journey encourages families to embrace the great outdoors, and explore what the national parks have to offer.

The San Antonio, Texas-based family started their quest in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to get her out in nature, and have her little spirit soak up the energy from being outdoors,” said Valerie.

Since then, the family has traveled to 55 National Parks, including most recently, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island.

Journey Castillo at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park on Hawai’i Island

“Journey picked up a lot very fast, with the culture and ‘Aloha.’ It was all new to her, but she understood it,” said Eric.

The Castillo family also visited Haleakala National Park on Maui.

Journey Castillo at Haleakala National Park on Maui

“We planned to go to Maui months before the actual wildfires had happened,” said Valerie. The wildfires on August 8th led to widespread destruction in Lahaina town and Upcountry Maui.

“It was emotional for us to just even land on Maui. We talked about it for a while and said, ‘This is not a vacation.’ For us, this is not about us being a tourist, it’s about learning the culture and bringing that awareness to the people that are following us.”

The Castillos are now further in the South Pacific, visiting the National Park of American Samoa.

“We get to see people in these parks that are in their 90s, and they’re doing it alone. They’re inspiring to us! For us, the message is, whether you’re 1 or 91, it’s never too late to start a journey. So get out and find the adventure,” said Valerie.

The National Park of American Samoa will be the Castillos’ 55th U.S. National Park. The family says they want to complete all 63 parks by the end of the year.

“We’re already planning it out,” said Valerie.