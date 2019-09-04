You can now hire an Instagram boyfriend for your next trip

Planning a trip to Rome? Don’t do it alone, hire an Instagram boyfriend to take quality photos of you.

If you’re seeking a local experience and want the perfect photos, the Instagram boyfriend is the tour guide for you.

Rent “Emanuele” for a walking tour of his hometown stopping for photo opportunities and local bites along the way.

You can spend two hours seeing Rome as the Romans do with photos taken by a trained social media professional.

Emanuele’s five-star “Instagram boyfriend” services are listed on AirBnB starting at $90 per person.